Crimson Desert Shares Launch Trailer For PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

We’re not calling it an action RPG anymore.

Pearl Abyss has shared the official launch trailer for Crimson Desert.

They shared this description that should end some debate on the nature of this game:

Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Pearl Abyss.

A devastating ambush in the deep of night by their sworn enemies the Black Bears leaves members of the Greymanes dead or scattered across the continent. The Greymane Kliff is determined to reunite with his surviving comrades and rebuild what was lost.

But on a journey where alliances are forged, dangers abound, and mysterious factions are uncovered, Kliff comes to realize that an unprecedented threat and a destiny greater than he imagined await him.

So that’s the end of the debate if this is an action RPG at all.

Crimson Desert launches on March 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Mac, and Epic Games Store. You can watch the launch trailer below.