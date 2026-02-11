Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Requires PSN Accounts On PC For Online

by

It’s not clear yet if all players need to have PSN accounts.

It now looks like Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls won’t have as big a reach as fighting game fans earlier assumed.

As reported by Wario64 on Twitter, the game’s Steam page says this:

Face off against a friend locally or join the fray with up to 64 players in the online 2 lobby, including standard VS modes.

2 Internet connection and account for PlayStation required.

It also shares some details fans could be excited for, such as 60 FPS, 4K resolution, DualSense support on PC, and 60 player online lobbies.

But this PSN requirement will naturally hold back the game from expanding its potential player base on PC. We also want to remind readers that the game is not available on PC in all regions.

This comes at a time when fighting game fans aren’t getting good news at the moment. We don’t know for now if playing the game on PC will require a PSN account for all players, but we can’t say that it’s definitely not happening.

Recent Videos

10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out

10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out
Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW

Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW
Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026
10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED

10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED
Menace - Before You Buy

Menace - Before You Buy
AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE

AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE
Nioh 3 - Before You Buy

Nioh 3 - Before You Buy
10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD

10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD
10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY

10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,