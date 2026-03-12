Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: GTA 6 Will Be Like The Last Of Us 2, But More Open World – Feels Like It Is Alive

by

This might be a game beyond our imagination.

Disastrous_Suit5731 has shared some huge impressions on what GTA 6 will be like.

They said this as part of a bigger reddit post they made about the game, as someone who worked on it and left early:

The closest comparison I can give is imagine the realism and feel and weight of The Last of Us Part II but fully open world and even sharper visually.

That is the feeling. It feels grounded. It feels like it is alive whether you are there or not.

Of course, Rockstar are the creators and originators of the idea of an open world, arguably even before GTA. But what Disastrous_Suit5731 is describing is another layer of realism.

And they made some really huge claims about how realistic and impressive the GTA 6 was, at least at the time they left it. We don’t know how much of these features got cut or expanded in the final product for now, but it may really go beyond imagination when it comes out.

Recent Videos

10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious

10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,