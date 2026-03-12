Rumor: GTA 6 Will Be Like The Last Of Us 2, But More Open World – Feels Like It Is Alive

Disastrous_Suit5731 has shared some huge impressions on what GTA 6 will be like.

They said this as part of a bigger reddit post they made about the game, as someone who worked on it and left early:

The closest comparison I can give is imagine the realism and feel and weight of The Last of Us Part II but fully open world and even sharper visually.

That is the feeling. It feels grounded. It feels like it is alive whether you are there or not.

Of course, Rockstar are the creators and originators of the idea of an open world, arguably even before GTA. But what Disastrous_Suit5731 is describing is another layer of realism.

And they made some really huge claims about how realistic and impressive the GTA 6 was, at least at the time they left it. We don’t know how much of these features got cut or expanded in the final product for now, but it may really go beyond imagination when it comes out.