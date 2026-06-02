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GTA Online Cheaters’ Personal Info Leaked – By Someone Who Fell For A Scam Himself

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Not Rockstar’s responsibility, but they should intervene.

In an unlikely turn of events, a gamer who got hacked had his revenge by hacking other gamers.

As reported by Rockstar Intel, GTA Online players who used Atlas Menu just had their personal information leaked. But this time, it isn’t Rockstar’s responsibility.

That’s because Atlas Menu is cheater program, a mod menu that allows you to bypass Rockstar’s systems – including BattlEye Anti-Cheat – and run mods online. So everyone whose information was leaked were cheating in GTA Online. Allegedly over 69,300 accounts were leaked.

The leaker claims they wanted to gain revenge because they were themselves victim of a scam. They also claimed Atlas Menu is itself spyware, but we think these 69,300 + gamers will be angrier at them.

Under these circumstances, this leak isn’t Rockstar’s responsibility. But as a matter of corporate responsibility, since the data is up on github, they can and should intervene by talking to github owner Microsoft. They should still act to protect their user data as best as they can, at least in a show of good faith to all their players.

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