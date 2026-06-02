Rumor: Star Wars Eclipse Is In Dev Hell, NetEase Could Sell Quantic Dream Before 2026 Ends

Insider Gaming is doubling down on what they’ve said before.

Mike Straw has come in with new claims that could dampen your hopes for Star Wars Eclipse.

He said this in the latest episode of the Insider Gaming podcast:

Yeah, I can tell you one game not to expect. Star Wars Eclipse. I wouldn’t expect to see that at all. It is in development hell.

…I’m not going to be surprised if Quantic Dream sold by the end of the year or by or announced of like, hey, we’re selling or whatever by end of the year or sometime in the 2027.

Insider Gaming had previously reported that the game was not making much progress, and Quantic Dream and their financial backer NetEase were not doing well because of it.

Quantic Dream themselves claimed the game is still fine, and we found a leaker who assured fans that the game was absolutely coming out.

Regardless of who you want to believe, we can see that Insider Gaming is doubling down on what their sources have told them.