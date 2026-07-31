Sony CFO Lin Tao Says They Understand The Community’s “Emotions” About The End Of Physical PlayStation Games

Does that sound sincere to you?

Sony has finally acknowledged the backlash to their decision to stop making physical PlayStation games.

In Sony’s latest earnings call, Sony CFO Lin Tao said this in their latest Q&A, after explaining the issue to their stockholders:

To this decision we have received various opinions, and people have strong views, and we understand that the community has put forward those views to us.

Games are loved by many people, it’s a form of entertainment that’s loved by people, and it’s connected to people’s fond memories in many cases, and so we understand those emotions.

We want to consider that, and in the future digital ecosystem ‘how do we engage the gamers’ is something that we would like to continue to explore.

This seems to acknowledge the concerns many gamers have raised about digital rights after Sony establishes monopoly control over the PlayStation Store. It does not, however, indicate that Sony is changing their mind.

Lin’s statement also doesn’t address the concerns of video game retail stores. Last week the word spread that Sony is enforcing their strictest social media guidelines for this issue, and they face very real regulatory and legal challenges.