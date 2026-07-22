Sony Is Facing A New Legal Challenge – A Bounty To Hack The PlayStation 5

If this plan works out, hacking your consoles could become completely legal.

Sony is now facing a huge legal challenge that will take away their control over the PlayStation 5 platform.

As explained by YouTuber DammitJeff, the FULU Foundation has put up a bounty to hack the PlayStation 5. Specifically, FULU is looking for a way to bypass Sony’s systems and install an alternate OS.

Hackers have been doing precisely this in the past few years, even installing Windows on the console. But Sony has been updating the PS5 to block hackers.

Sony also has a bounty up for the same thing, so that they can keep blocking hackers. But FULU wants to use their bounty as part of a campaign to repeal Section 1201 of the DMCA.

FULU believes Section 1201 goes too far in taking away consumer rights over their devices. They want users to be able to use their devices, such as Sony’s PlayStation 5 or Spotify’s Car Thing, in such a way that they can even hack them legally.

DammitJeff confirms he felt compelled to act after PlayStation announced they would stop making physical games. If FULU gets their way, Sony won’t have complete control over PS5 users anymore.