PlayStation Is No Longer Making Physical Discs For Games, After 32 Years

PlayStation has made a monumental announcement that changes their history forever.

They made the announcement in PlayStation Blog:

As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028.

Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format.

Sony further argues they are simply following trends as digital purchases now ‘significantly outpaces’ physical discs.

As older gamers will remember, Sony’s video game console business was built on the optical disc.

Sony and Philips invented the compact disc in the 1980s, and they sold Nintendo on the idea of making a CD accessory for the SNES. When the Nintendo deal collapsed, Sony moved forward with developing their video game console, the very first PlayStation.

Sony also invented and had patents for the Blu-Ray and 4K UHD formats, used by both PlayStation and Xbox. This move may go beyond gaming, heralding the end of home physical media.