FBI Asking Steam Malware Victims To Contact Them After Recent Crackdown

The FBI is now asking Steam users to talk to them if they were victims of a recent malware attack on the platform.

Two weeks ago, the US authorities arrested 21 year old Zyaire Dontaevious Zamarion Wilkins, for stealing a minimum of $ 220,000 in crypto by spreading malware on Steam. Wilkins and his alleged co-conspirators used games like BlockBlasters and PirateFi to enter into Steam users computers to commit these crimes.

As shared by YouTuber PC Security Channel, the FBI has put up a webpage bluntly named “Seeking Victim Information in Steam Malware Investigation.” The webpage names Chemia and Tokenova as more malware masquerading as legitimate Steam games.

These games were not named in the initial complaint filed vs. Wilkins, and it’s possible that even more games will emerge to actually be malware. And other hackers and hacker groups could also be perpetrating these scams.

Of course, it may not be reasonable to expect Valve to keep their platform 100 % secure, when they can’t reasonably check the thousands of games added to their platform. But this case may reveal major vulnerabilities in Steam’s security as more details come to light.