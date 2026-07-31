Rumor: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Releasing On Switch 2 This November – Head-To-Head With GTA 6?

It looks like Nintendo is making a bold move for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Switch 2.

MyNintendoNews reports that Nintendo UK listed two Kirby Air Riders amiibo for release this November 12, 2026. The theory goes that Nintendo releases amiibo when Nintendo has a game coming up that month.

Nintendo has no games announced for the month, so the speculation is that Nintendo already planned this as the release month for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

This amiibo date is awfully close to GTA 6’s release date of November 19, so the fans are already speculating wildly that Nintendo has decided to pit their game against Rockstar’s.

Of course, GTA 6 is not releasing on the Switch 2, and Nintendo’s games don’t go to PlayStation and Xbox. One can also argue there’s enough differences between them that they can coexist. But if this comes to pass, you can bet that everyone will be eager to compare their sales.

But then again, The Duskbloods also doesn’t have a release date, and is only scheduled for this year. Anyway, we’ll see what Nintendo chooses to do for both games.