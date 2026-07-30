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Rumor: Expect A “Fair Bit” Of GTA 6 Next Month

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We don’t know what it means either, but it’s exciting.

Is it finally time for that big marketing push for GTA 6 that we’ve all been waiting for? The answer might surprisingly be yes.

Nate The Hate was asked about the game’s marketing on Twitter and he said this:

I expect to see a fair bit of GTA6 next month.

The last big update we received is a little over a month now. Rockstar finally revealed pricing and opened up pre-orders. They also revealed that the game will only be available as a digital download, and even retail stores are only getting a code-in-a-box.

This led to rumors that a physical release is planned later, but that was before Sony revealed they would stop making physical discs for their games.

Ironically, this now led to speculation that Rockstar made Sony remove their GTA 6 promotion on the PlayStation app, after the fan backlash for Sony’s decision hit any and every possible platform.

But Rockstar was apparently not told about Sony’s decision in advance. One can imagine that Take-Two and Rockstar are planning to turn their PR around as quickly as they can.

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