Rockstar Abandons Discs With GTA 6, As Retail Version Is A Code-In-A-Box

Is Rockstar pushing the end of an era? Or are they just following everyone else?

Rockstar has made a drastic change for GTA 6 in the franchise’s entire history.

They made this announcement in their press release:

Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12, 2026 to ensure they are able to play at launch on November 19, 2026.

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI, containing a download code inside the box, will be available starting November 12, 2026 to support pre-loading.

GTA 6 is the first of Rockstar’s games that will not be released in disc. While Rockstar did not provide an explanation for this decision, the consequences are immediate and radical.

It means GTA 6 will never come up in the used market. It could also potentially mean GTA 6 could be delisted and made unavailable someday.

Now, Rockstar could still change their mind and make a disc release later, but this could also signal something else; that Rockstar and Take-Two know that the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox won’t have discs anymore either.