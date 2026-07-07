Rumor: PlayStation Didn’t Tell Any Game Developers They Were Cancelling Physical Game Discs – Not Even Rockstar Or Naughty Dog

It does look like one PlayStation Studio confirmed this.

There’s an interesting new rumor about PlayStation’s plan to end making physical disc games.

Rishi of High Chaos Run claims that Sony kept this plan to themselves until the announcement. They did not tell its own publishers, business partners well in advance.

One AAA executive allegedly said this:

Despite our seemingly close working relationship with PlayStation we weren’t informed that this was happening. It’s only hitting us now that we may be out of jobs sooner rather than later.

As some fans noticed, Naughty Dog may have indicated they were not informed, and they’re objecting to this decision. Naughty Dog’s Twitter profile has a new background picture, which displays the studio’s games in disc form.

There’s also a lot of suspicions surrounding the PlayStation App. The PlayStation App icon was briefly changed to add a GTA 6 theme. But it reverted back to its original blue theme shortly after Sony’s announcement.

This does not really confirm that Take-Two or Rockstar is unhappy with Sony in any way. After all, GTA 6 is launching digital only.

But we may confirm that there’s trouble in paradise if there’s a change in future GTA 6 marketing.