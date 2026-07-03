PlayStation App Drops GTA 6 Theme From Its Icon

Something may have changed to Sony’s rumored marketing deal with GTA 6.

Last week, fans noticed that Sony went the extra mile to announce the start for pre-orders for GTA 6. They went so far as to make it the console’s power on welcome screen, and added it to the PlayStation dashboard.

Xbox did not share the news as extensively, and they did not have similar changes to their console to market pre-orders for their platform. Oddly, Xbox even had to comment that they were not out ordered 8 to 1 by PlayStation. But that was before the elephant in the room.

As multiple Rockstar fan accounts like GTASix have shared, Sony removed that GTA 6 theming from the PlayStation App. Now this is a subtle change, as a companion app most gamers don’t use it anyway.

This could just mean their big marketing push was for one week, and they don’t want to pay Rockstar more to keep it going. But some are openly speculating that it’s because Rockstar wants to get away from Sony’s scalding brand reputation right now.