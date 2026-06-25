PlayStation Has Locked In Marketing For GTA 6 – But They Had To Make One Correction

PlayStation has now unveiled all of their GTA 6 marketing all over their console and branding.

For starters, the mobile PlayStation app’s logo has been updated to show the GTA 6 colorways and iconography in the background of the PlayStation symbol..

In your PlayStation 5 itself, a GTA 6 animation replaces the default welcome screen. And the PlayStaiton dashboard itself prioritizes showing GTA 6 to users.

This corroborates claims that Sony snagged the GTA 6 marketing contract. Xbox can still post about the game and link to their store, but it’s clearly not the same.

But Sony seemed to have made a little mistake that they had to correct. They removed initially removed their own tweet about the game, and fans assumed it was because it said the game “Plays Best On PS5.”

As it turned out, they had to replace the console in the picture because it originally had a PS5 with a disc drive. While this model can of course play digital and physical games, it may have made fans think GTA 6 could come on disc.

But then again, it’s possible that GTA 6 could come to disc too. So this was an interesting oversight.