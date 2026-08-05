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Rumor: Halo Campaign Evolved Fired Partner Studio Abstraction Games In The Middle of Development

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At this point, Asha Sharma is definitely looking into all of this now.

Rebs Gaming has a new video with huge accusations against Halo Studios and their head Pierre Hintze.

Rebs claims that Halo Campaign Evolved had a major development partner in Abstraction Games. They worked on  implementing scripted events, redesigning layouts, level optimization, etc.

Notably, Abstraction smoothed the game’s transition to Unreal, by researching the original game’s technology, Blam, and building its hybrid engine for Halo Studios.

Rebs revealed that Abstraction had trouble with developing the game early on, but argues that Halo Studios should take responsibility for holding them to unrealistic expectations.

Ultimately, much of Abstraction’s work was removed and the studio’s name was also stripped from Halo Campaign Evolved’s credits. The developers at Halo Studios put up a ‘heroic effort’ to get the game ready for release, but this situation is why the final game has issues like faulty AI.

Abstraction’s individual developers received a ‘Special Thanks’ credit instead, but when Rebs tried to reach out to them for comment, they cited an NDA.

Rebs claims what he heard corroborates earlier rumors from him and Glenn Israel about Halo Studios’ toxic work environment. At this point we have to assume Asha is looking into all of this.

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