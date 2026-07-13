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Rumor: Halo Studios/343 Industries Leadership Accused Of Maltreating Employees

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Rebs would have definitely not put this video out if he wasn’t ready to back his claims.

Rebs Gaming has come forward with serious allegations against Halo Studios management.

In a new video, Rebs lambasts Pierre Hintze for maltreating employees and being reported to HR repeatedly.

Pierre joined Halo Studios, then known as 343 Industries, in 2018, and was put in charge of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. He became head of the studio in 2022 after Bonnie Ross stepped down, putting him in charge of Halo Infinite.

Rebs characterized Pierre as verbally abusive, making devs afraid to present their work to him. He also showed no interest in helping staff advance or take full time roles, or even work-life balance. Rebs also singled out his cruel treatment of long-time friend Michael Farney.

Rebs also accused studio art director Chris Matthews of cronyism, COO Elizabeth Van Wick of neglect, and even Craig Duncan of strongly supporting Pierre.

These are obviously serious allegations, but Rebs is known to have sources in Halo Studios and has a good track record for rumors.

If these allegations are true, it would fall in line for Asha Sharma’s XBOX Reset to oust these people and find fitting replacements to get Halo back on track.

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