Final Fantasy XIV Launches On Switch 2 With One Month Free Play

Let this be your first time to play this MMO standard if you still haven’t tried it yet.

Square Enix is finally launching Final Fantasy XIV on Nintendo Switch 2, with a huge incentive that hasn’t been announced before.

They explained it on their official blog:

To help ensure a stable launch experience, subscription fees will be waived for approximately one month following release.

Following this period, the 30-day free play period included when registering a new platform will begin. Once this time has elapsed, a subscription fee will be required to continue playing.

The game, including the free trial, goes live on August 4, 2026, at 3 AM PT. Multiple editions are available, and you can use the same account you may already have on another platform, with some limitations.

You can go to Square Enix’s blog for more details, but if you want to give Final Fantasy XIV a try for free on your Switch 2, the only commitment you need to make is a Square Enix account.