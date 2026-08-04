God Of War Show Undergoing Huge Recasting, Including Dave Bautista As Kratos

How did it even take this long?

We have a huge update that could change everything about Amazon’s upcoming God of War streaming show.

Deadline reports that former WWE champion and actor Dave Bautista is in talks to take over the lead role as Kratos. This follows Amazon’s decision to replace Ryan Hurst after he experienced a serious injury while filming.

While Amazon and Sony haven’t secured Dave yet, he would immediately elevate this show from just another PlayStation spinoff to a real marquee production.

Amazon has also reportedly been casting actors to play older versions of Kratos’ children, Atreus and Thrud. This suggests that the showrunners have already decided on a timejump between the two seasons of the show.

The God of War show has been a troubled production since nearly when it started. At one point in 2024 even the executive producers exited the show.

While Sony and Amazon will have to pay considerably more to secure Dave’s services, he could make the whole venture worthwhile, and make Kratos a household name. It all hinges now on if they can make a deal.