Bonnie Ross Steps Down From 343 Industries

Bonnie Ross, the founder and head of Xbox’s 343 Industries, the stewards of the Halo franchise in the post-Bungie era has stepped down from her role at the studio and has announced that she will be leaving the company. The news comes from Bonnie directly, sharing the news via her Twitter feed for all to see, revealing that the reasons behind her departure are health-related. Her message cites a family medical condition, and thanks her supporters and the Halo fans for all that they’ve given her over her 15-year tenure with the developer of Halo 4, Halo 5, Halo The Master Chief Collection, and 2021’s Halo Infinite.

“While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue. I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of a universe that I love. Thank you to everyone in the Halo community for your support. Halo’s future is bright. I cannot wait for all of you to experience what we have in store – and to cheer alongside you, as a fan, at the Halo World Championship in October!”

Ross’ departure, though due to a completely different set of reasons, comes at a time of change for 343 Industries. Several other recent changes have also been made internally,

Head of Production Pierre Hintze will become Studio Head

Bryan Koski will become GM of Franchise

Elizabeth Van Wyck will oversee business and operations.

Bonnie Ross’ departure comes at a time when the developer finds itself under intense pressure and scrutiny for its slow, and constantly changing road-map following Halo Infinite’s launch. Recently planned inclusions such as local split-screen co-op have been scrapped, much to the anger of fans, while other inclusions such as Forge have been continually delayed, while new seasons of content have been rolling out at a sluggish pace. This has prompted players to unfortunately harass Ross and others at 343 Industries’ leadership level. Here’s hoping that, while this behaviour should never have happened previously, with this decision made, Ross is left alone, and can hopefully resolve the health issues that are in her family with a positive outcome.

Speaking about Ross’ departure was Microsoft in a release to thank and respect her, as well as share insight into the road ahead for Halo Infinite.

“After more than 28 years in gaming at Microsoft, including 15 years leading 343 Industries and Halo through its most ambitious steps forward, Bonnie Ross will be leaving Microsoft and spending more time with her family. We are thankful for her leadership of 343 during which the team launched Halo 4, Halo 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series, and Halo Infinite. We wish her all the best. Head of Production Pierre Hintze will become Studio Head effective immediately. The 343 team is hard at work shipping the Winter Update, the biggest Halo Infinite update since launch.”

We wish Bonnie all the best in her coming challenges and whatever endeavors may come next.

Source