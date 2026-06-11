Gears of War: E-Day Is The Longest Game In The Franchise At 14 Hours

The Coalition has revealed that Gears of War: E-Day will be the longest game in the franchise at 14 hours.

In a new interview with IGN, The Coalition creative director Matt Searcy also explained that it will have the most collectibles that the franchise has ever seen. Searcy didn’t mention how many collectibles or how many kinds would be there, but it will include the classic COG tags.

That game length may go a long way in justifying the game’s $ 70 base price. We believe some younger gamers may be disappointed that Gears of War: E-Day’s multiplayer modes may not quite be tweaked to bring as much engagement and ‘freemium’ content as, say, Call of Duty.

But a campaign that’s longer than usual could at least alleviate some of that potential disappointment. But then again, this will mean more for older fans, who will be reliving the glory days of Marcus Fenix and friends.