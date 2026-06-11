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XBOX CEO Asha Sharma’s Newest Promise Is Hiding In Plain Sight: Expect Signature Exclusives From Us Every Year

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Statistically speaking, Asha is committing to a lot.

We just covered Asha Sharma’s bombastic letter to Team Xbox, named Next 100 Days: XBOX Reset.

There are a lot of concerning details on that letter, as Asha shared what we should really consider as industry secrets, things even Jason Schreier were willing to leak.

And it’s staggering to see how much Asha needs to right the ship. On the other hand, Asha also touted what achievements she has already gained, and she went so far as to make a new big promise.

In the same newsletter, Asha said this:

With the XBOX Games Showcase and the return of FanFest, we brought together hundreds of millions of fans globally. We reintroduced exclusives with Gears of War: E-Day in 2026 and Clockwork Revolution in 2027.

Players can continue to expect signature exclusives from us every year.

While Asha believes Xbox was stretched too thin making games, it sounds like she isn’t quite interested in wiping the slate of games in development.

Of course, she can’t commit to Xbox making exclusive games annually unless there are tons of them. Especially not when AAAs can take as long as 5 years to make.

We’ll see if Asha can live up to this promise.

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