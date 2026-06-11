3 % Margin: Asha Sharma Reveals XBOX Business’ Industry Secrets In Shocking Public Letter

We usually don’t learn industry secrets like this.

Asha Sharma has shared a brutally honest Team XBOX letter to the public.

Titled: Next 100 Days: XBOX Reset, it reveals some staggering facts about XBOX’s business, which would not be revealed under normal circumstances.

The biggest shocker is that XBOX made only 3 % ‘accountability’ margin in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. XBOX spent over $ 20 billion in five years, only for their revenue to decline by half a billion.

Asha also revealed the extent of the hardware component crisis. Last February, storage cost 2x as much as before the crisis. Asha says that will balloon to 5x in price this holiday 2027.

Asha very carefully explained that they overextended when it came to acquiring and founding new game studios. While they have massive IP like Gears of War and Call of Duty, they have not ‘adequately funded them to compete and win.’

Lastly, Asha claims that XBOX’s platform infrastructure is too reliant on vendors. This part is obscured by industry jargon, which does tell us the letter really was intended to be shared internally.

Rumors are now spreading that XBOX plans massive layoffs. While this letter doesn’t directly confirm that, it’s very credible.