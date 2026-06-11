Resident Evil Veronica Is Only In 3rd Person Perspective, Trailer Was Intended To Fool Players

In keeping with the spirit of the original.

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Veronica is only a 3rd person perspective game.

As reported by NintendoLife, producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi revealed in a recent Q&A that they won’t add an option for players to play through the game in 1st person perspective.

In fact, the trailer which showed Claire entering the French motel her brother was living in was intentionally misleading. We suppose that is in keeping with the rug pull nature of the game’s beginning.

Of course, the current timeline of Resident Evil remakes have kept the games in 3rd person perspective. That choice allows Capcom to keep these remakes playing similarly to their original versions.

Regardless, we expect that Capcom will add reinventions of Resident Evil: Code Veronica’s tropes and conventions, much like they have done to the other remakes in the current timeline. We’ll just have to wait a little longer to find out what those reinventions are.