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Matt Booty: Elder Scrolls 6 Looks Amazing, And Is Coming Along Well

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Well that’s quite a teaser.

Xbox’s Chief Content Officer Matt Booty dropped quite the teaser for Elder Scrolls 6.

In a new interview with Variety, Booty addressed fans who would have wanted to see the game in the show. He alluded to waiting until the right moment to reveal a project.

But he also said this:

…So I can tell you, having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd and seen “Elder Scrolls” playing, it looks amazing, and it’s coming along well. And we’ll make sure to announce it and really reveal it at the right time.

Obviously that can be really frustrating to hear, since Matt got the kind of preview that Bethesda fans have been hungry for for years.

On the other hand, it is certainly reassuring that Matt had nothing to say about the game getting potential delays or any other setbacks. Even if Elder Scrolls 6 ends up on Project Helix, that statement does sound like it doesn’t have that much longer before we’ll see it, and maybe even play it.

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