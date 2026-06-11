Best New Games of May 2026

We’re still early into the month of June, so let’s take a look back at some of the new releases that came out just a few weeks prior. If you’re after something new to enjoy, then this might be a list to check out. We’re going to be highlighting some of the very best new games to have dropped throughout the month of May. With that said, if you want even more information on these games, check below the image, as we might have a link to our Before You Buy coverage.

Without further ado, those of you looking to fill your time up with something to enjoy before that next major release on your radar launches, here are a few contenders.

#10 Directive 8020

Supermassive Games have made quite a name for themselves after the release of Until Dawn. Building on this newfound success, the development team kept the train rolling with new cinematic horror experiences. These were games that told a story, with gameplay focused mostly on multiple choices. Depending on what you choose, characters within the story could find a quick ending, giving you some replay value to see how storylines would have played out if you choose differently.

Directive 8020 is the latest installment from the development team, taking players into the future. Within the story, players follow a group charting a course to a distant planet, with hopes of colonization. However, after a few years of travel, the ship is breached by a meteor, causing a deadly organic parasite to taint it. Now the shipmates have to figure out how to reach safety while a parasite lurks on the ship, infecting those it comes in contact with.

#9 Motorslice

Motorslice was a small game that made quite a splash when it dropped. This was meant to be an easy job for our protagonist, P. Drop into this mysterious megastructure and take out the sentient construction gear. Armed with a chainsaw and some parkour skills, P was hoping that navigating this labyrinth and taking out the mechanical beasts one gear at a time would be just another day. However, things are not quite what they seem. There might be more than meets the eye here, and you’ll have to uncover what that might be, all while evading the blades and hammers of these deadly industrial titans.

#8 Paralives

The Sims has some new competition in the life simulator genre. This past month, we saw the release of Paralives. Players will be overseeing characters as they go about their day. Build homes, craft bonds, work through hardships, and see that your characters find success and happiness. If you enjoy life simulator games like The Sims, then this might have already been on your radar. If not, you might want to take a stab at this one for yourself. That said, it’s worth pointing out that while it’s gained quite a bit of traction already, it’s still in early access, so we’ll likely see developers continue to add new features and clear out bugs as they work toward an official full launch.

#7 Dead As Disco

From one early-access game to another, we have Dead As Disco. This is a neat little beat ‘em up title that throws players into the role of the once-legendary drummer Charlie Disco. When Charlie dies mysteriously, he must fight in the afterlife to discover what happened. Now the six living members of your band are gathering together for another show in honor of your life. But is there more to the story with these bandmates? You’ll have to fight your way through hell and back to see what really happened with your untimely death. To make things a little more festive, this is a rhythm game where each punch, kick, and block syncs with the music, keeping the bass line thumping throughout your entire journey.

#6 Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

It’s time to put on the cape and be the savior that Gotham desperately needs. Batman is back with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. If you played any of the previous LEGO games before, then you know what to expect. It’s a lighthearted gameplay experience that showcases Bruce Wayne through the years. However, you’ll have a real challenge on your way as you look to fight off some truly notorious villains from Batman’s history as they seek to take Gotham City down, one brick at a time.

#5 Zero Parades: For Dead Spies

The studio that brought Disco Elysium to market has released a new game this past month called Zero Parades: For Dead Spies. You’ll also find that the game will play similarly to Disco Elysium, where there is an emphasis on talking your way through things, gathering clues, and using your different psyches depending on the task at hand. Players are stepping into the role of a spy operative who blew it big. Years later, you’re out of prison and given another chance at redemption. In this world where three major powers fight for control, you might be the key to untangling a mess. Turns out your old partner got hurt, and you’ll drop into the city in hopes of securing valuable information. But again, don’t expect to just shoot your way through this world. Your mind is the best weapon you’ve got. Think carefully and decide how to investigate and interact with the wild cast of characters you’ll be meeting along the journey.

#4 Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

Things are not looking good. A weird phenomenon dubbed The Grayout has completely cut off all contact at the planet’s dig sites. None of the conventional methods of keeping operations going is working out. Time is money, and these corporations are losing out big time. So when all else fails, it’s time to unleash the heavies. Enter the Reclaimers, a group of heavily armed forces that will drop down into the deepest depths of this planet to help secure connections and kickstart production again. However, whenever the Reclaimers are sent in, it means they’re dealing with some high-stakes scenarios. Armed with just a pickaxe, you’ll have to gather resources, weapons, and brave the horrors that await.

#3 Mixtape

For many students, May was the time of year when they finally graduated from high school. Graduation is a big deal. The milestone that changes so many of us as friends begins to lose connection as we embark on our next journey into adulthood. Mixtape is set in the late 1990s and seeks to help bring back those memories. You’ll follow a group of friends on the last night of high school. With a curated playlist, you’ll go through so many memorable moments of their lives, from the highest joys to the lowest heartbreaks. Sit back, relax, and watch as this friendship unfolds as they prepare for tomorrow.

#2 007 First Light

IO Interactive had plenty of success with its Hitman franchise. So it wasn’t a shock to see that this team was going to be handed over the ability to craft a new 007 game. Bond is back, but not in the way you might have initially expected. This is an origin storyline for a new James Bond. You’ll follow the young agent as he takes his first steps into gaining the fabled 00 status. Of course, things don’t go just quite according to plan, and now you’re thrust into the deep end with a new conspiracy to uncover. You’ll need to use your training to deal with the onslaught of obstacles and enemies that will come in your way as you stop a new threat to international security.

#1 Forza Horizon 6

Forza fans rejoiced when we first got a look at Forza Horizon 6. Now that this game is out, you can take on the streets from the cities to the mountain passes, settled in Japan. If you have played the Forza Horizon series before, you know what to expect with this installment. It’s a new change of scenery with the gameplay experience you know and love. Playground Games have been on a roll with this series, and here’s another chance to master your street racing skills and pack your garage with some of the greatest cars ever made.