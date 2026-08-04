Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Reveals It’s Surprise Twist: A Secret, Time Traveling True Hero

At least it looks like there won’t be any offspring this time around.

Nintendo has revealed a shocking twist in what’s already a very different game in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

In their latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems takes the time to share the intricate details of this game’s complicated narrative and gameplay systems. Even as the four main characters participate in the Heroic Games, they can still build parties and level up them up in between the tournament.

One unexpected gameplay feature is the Pale Raven’s Perch, which you can approach to switch between the four heroes. In this way, you can choose to play as all four in parallel.

But Intelligent System’s real trick comes at the end. Five years after the Heroic Games, the Dagdan Empire lies in ruins because of the invading demon god, Balor.

The game’s true hero is revealed to be Eshmel, a mysterious white haired figure. As Eshmel, you can fight Balor alone, or you can turn back time to change what happens to the four heroes.

We still don’t know how Eshmel’s intervention will help, but it’s heavily implied the four heroes will fight alongside them. For now, we recommend eager fans to learn all they can from the Nintendo Direct below.