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Rumor: Datamining Shows Monster Hunter Wilds Targets 1440p And 40 FPS On Nintendo Switch 2

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We’ve already seen Capcom pull off miracles on the Switch 2.

We now have some idea how well Monster Hunter Wilds will run on Switch 2.

Capcom claimed around the launch of the console that they still had to learn the hardware’s ins and outs before they would consider porting it to Nintendo’s platform. Since then, Capcom’s games emerged as technical showcases for the Switch 2, from Street Fighter 6 to Resident Evil Requiem.

Capcom officially announced they would be bringing Monster Hunter Wilds to Nintendo’s platform last June. But it looks like some details leaked on how their progress.

As shared on the /monsterhunterleaks subreddit by user Lener30, these are their performance targets:

Docked Resolution: 1080p – 1440p

Undocked Resolution: 720p – 864p

Framerate: 30 – 40 FPS

These performance goals presumably take upscaling into account. But as we’ve seen from Capcom’s other Switch 2 games, these numbers don’t tell the full story.

Capcom seem to be working closely with Nintendo and Nvidia to use the full range of their bespoke technologies, including DLSS, dynamic lighting, optimized APIs, etc.

And of course, these may not be the numbers we see for the final product when it comes to release. But this is positive buzz so far.

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