Capcom Needs To Learn The Switch 2 Hardware Before They Even Think About A Monster Hunter Wilds Port

Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has gone on record about making Monster Hunter Wilds for the Switch 2.

When the Switch 2 was announced last month, a flurry of rumors emerged on what games could have been ported for it. It seems a lot of third parties are hoping to cash in by bringing in games that couldn’t run on previous Nintendo systems on the Switch 2 for the first time.

While we haven’t gotten official confirmation of the console’s technical specifications, the rumor is that the SOC will be a customized Nvidia T239. The consensus seems to be that this T239 will allow the Switch 2 to run 8th and 9th generation console games. But it remains unclear what level of performance those games will have on the platform, as well as if developers will have to put in significant effort to make the games work.

As reported by GameReactor, Tsujimoto gave this statement about the prospect of bringing their latest Monster Hunter to the Switch 2:

“Of course with relation to platforms from Monster Hunter Wilds we have nothing extra to announce beyond what’s already out there.

But we’re also kind of in the same position everyone else is with the Switch 2: It’s such a brand-new announcement, and we would need to take time over the coming future to learn exactly the nature of the hardware and how we’ll be using it best and that’s something that’s going to be in the future for us.”

One will note that Tsujimoto didn’t state if Capcom or the Monster Hunter team have a Switch 2 dev kit, or if they could have other games planned for the Switch 2’s launch. They may be constrained from talking because of NDAs, but we’re pointing it out because he didn’t say Capcom doesn’t know what the console is yet.

Maybe it was wholly unreasonable to assume that 9th generation games could already launch on the Switch 2 as the same time as on other platforms. Those are games that take five years to make now, and porting down would also require time and effort.

We think it is real that game companies are considering bringing even their most ambitious AAA games to the Switch 2. It may turn out to be a relatively cheap and easy way to make money, especially if porting becomes significantly easier.

But most of those ambitious AAAs may take as much as three years before they make it to Nintendo’s new platform. At least, we believe Nintendo has locked in deals with some of those third party developers, but they will probably be for safe choices, like sports games and live service titles.

This isn’t goodbye for Monster Hunter Wilds on the Switch 2, more of a we’ll see.