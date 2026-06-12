gen ATLAS Dev Fumito Ueda Is Sad Bluepoint Games Can No Longer Remake Ico With Him

We can have new beginnings and still be sad about bitter endings.

genDESIGN’s Fumito Ueda expressed his sadness about the closure of Bluepoint Games.

In an interview with IGN, he said this:

We’re not directly in relation with any project, so I heard about it at the same time you guys probably did in the news, and it was disappointing and sad to hear.

I would have hoped that maybe in the future there could be a chance to work with them on something. So yeah, it’s very sad to hear the news.

Ueda worked in PlayStation itself from 1997 to 2011. He is best known for his ambitious action adventure games Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian. He worked with Bluepoint Games to remake the first 2 games for the PS3 in 2011, and then Shadow of the Colossus for the PS4 in 2018.

Ueda went on to say he wished he could have remade Ico again, over any other titles.

Moving forward, Ueda’s genDESIGN finally revealed his next game after The Last Guardian, a science fiction title called gen ATLAS. You can watch the official trailer below.