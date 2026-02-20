Sony Is Shutting Down Bluepoint Games In Its 20th Year

Sony has confirmed they are closing Bluepoint Games.

The company shared this official statement to Kotaku:

Following a recent business review, the decision was made to close Bluepoint Games in March.

Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community.

We thank them for their passion, creativity, and craftmanship.

Bluepoint Games was founded 20 years ago in Austin Texas. They have almost exclusively worked on PlayStation games, either providing support work for other studios, or making remakes and remasters of games. As of last count, they had 70 employees.

They were acquired by Sony in 2021 and were working on their 1st original title. This was rumored to be a live service game God of War game, but this has not been confirmed to this day. Sony announced they cancelled A Bluepoint live service game in January 2025.

We wish Bluepoint Games’ staff the best and hope they can find placement back in the video game industry.