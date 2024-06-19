Bluepoint Games Still Making Their Original Title, “Everything Takes Time!”

At the very least, we know they have the technical knowledge they need.

Bluepoint Games is still hard at work on their next title, which is ‘original content.’

When Sony announced that they had acquired Bluepoint Games in 2021, Bluepoint revealed that they were working on a new original title. Bluepoint President Marco Thrush said:

“Our next project, we’re working on original content right now. We can’t talk about what that is, but that’s the next step in the evolution for us.”

They also explained how this related to their prior work, porting AAA games to new platforms:

“Our team is a very highly experienced team, the average experience among most people is about 15 years, and all of them come from original development. It’s not like we’re a bunch of developers that got trained up on making remasters and remakes.

We have that original game development mindset in our hearts, and that’s what we’re now ready, finally ready with the support of Sony to push forward and show what we can do, and show what PlayStation can do.”

More recently, a different Bluepoint Games lead has shared an update on this original content. Peter Dalton, who lists himself as Head of Technology for Bluepoint Games on his Twitter, gave this response to a fan when asked about their next project:

“Nothing has changed since our statement that we are working on an original title. Everything takes time. We are committed to sharpening our skills!”

Assuming that Bluepoint Games did start work on this original game when they were acquired by Sony, they are very much still in the middle of its development. We likely won’t see what this game is until 2026, and that would be the very earliest possible. It’s more likely to be revealed in released sometime between 2027 to 2032.

That is certainly a long time, and unfortunately, it does take that long to make AAA games nowadays. If you are a fan looking forward to this one, you should already set expectations that this one is more likely to come to the PlayStation 6 than the PlayStation 5.

As to whether Bluepoint can deliver on an original title, after years of releasing remakes and remasters, we would like to believe that they could turn out something that will at least meet expectations. We know that they can deliver on the technical end, so this is really about if they have good original ideas, and can execute on those effectively. Hopefully, Bluepoint has a pleasant surprise for us in the future.