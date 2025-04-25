Roblox Fisch Second Sea Enchanted Alter Guide

What is the secret to being a good fisherman? This question has plagued the minds of many over the years, which is why many go to games like Roblox Fisch to live out their fishing fantasies without having to deal with, you know, real-life fishing and the woes that it can bring. The game isn’t without its challenges, though. There are multiple areas where you can go fishing to try and catch different fish species. Plus, you need to be mindful of the fishing rod you use and the bait that you put on it, as both can help or hinder the odds of you getting the catch you want.

For many, they want to “enchant” their fishing rods so they can get better stats to help ensure their catches happen with better odds. To do that, you need to go to an Enchant Alter. There’s one in both the First Sea and the Second Sea. However, the Second Sea’s altar is hidden, so you’ll need our guide to get there smoothly. Ready to dive in?

Where Is The Second Sea Alter In Roblox Fisch?

First and foremost, the Enchant Alter can be found in Lushgrove, so you’ll want to head there first. However, that’s just step one of the process. After you get there, you’ll want to look around for a special cave, one that has “Professor Gunk” at the entrance. Once you see him, you know you’re in the right spot.

Once you enter the cave, you’ll find an elevator. Take it down, and you’re at the altar, right? Wrong! The elevator leads you to an obstacle course! Why should anything be easy in this game? Time your jumps carefully, and you’ll be able to make it through the course and get to the Enchant Altar.

Sadly, your quest to enchant your fishing rod isn’t done yet. First off, the altar in question only works at night. Go figure. Second, even if you’re there at night, you need either an Enchant Relic or an Exalted Relic to make things happen. Thus, you’ll want to ensure you have everything ready BEFORE you head through the cave, or else, you did all that work for nothing. We can’t have that. Luckily, you can just wait for night to fall in the game or use things like the Sundial Totem to turn it to night.

Once you have everything, put your fishing rod in the slot, use the relic of your choice, and see what enchantment is bestowed upon the item!