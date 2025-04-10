Roblox Fisch Open Ocean Beastiary Guide

When it comes to creator-made titles like Roblox Fisch, the joy of the game is truly in the fishing. Seriously, it’s in the name. You’re in this title because you WANT to fish and see how many fish this game can offer you. The good news is that this game offers quite a few catches to enjoy, and it’s constantly updating with new areas, events, catches, items to make your experiences better, and so on. To that end, you might have heard of the “Open Ocean” area of the game, where there are plenty of fish to catch, and you might feel you need a “little something extra” to get you through it. So, our guide is here to assist!

What Is The Open Ocean?

Let’s start with the basics. The “Open Ocean Area” within Roblox Fisch is located in the Second Sea. It’s a massive stretch of water that has no true land masses around/in it. Yes, there are islands on the edges, but that’s how you know you’re not really “in its range.”

To that end, you’ll want to get in your boat, whatever one you have, and take it out across the water’s surface to see what fish you can get. The good news is that there are 20+ fish in this area to get. The better news is that you can get them all with pretty much no issue, and if you have a special rod that increases your chances of getting the catches, you’ll be made in the shade with fishy lemonade.

That being said, since this is a fishing game, it won’t be as simple as just throwing your line in the water and waiting for something to bite. You’ll still need to use the proper bait to get in the right spot during the right time of day, and sometimes even use the weather to help your odds.

If fishing were easy in the game, you wouldn’t be coming back to it all the time, now would you?

The Secret Fish

As noted, this stretch of ocean has over 20 different kinds of fish you can catch. The twist is that there is also a trio of “secret fish” that you can get, too. You don’t TECHNICALLY need to get them to complete the bestiary, but why not go for the ultimate prize?

These fish are the Toilet Fish, the Dogefin, and the Psychedelic Frogfish. Be prepped when you search for them, and you might just come out as a legendary angler!