The Rise of Cozy Games: Why Chill Gaming Is the New Hardcore

Gaming as a whole has many genres that we enjoy, and over time, new types of games spring out from what we already have, and it evolves the industry even further. In recent times, one can see “The Rise of Cozy Games,” as both AAA and indie developers are creating titles that aren’t just fun to play, but help one “zen out” and just enjoy the moment, versus stressing about certain gameplay beats and story moments. Why is that, though? Why are so many people into “chill gaming” versus the excitement that many AAA titles bring?

Reason #1 – This Just Takes Gaming Back To Its Roots

At first, that might seem like an odd reason, but think about gaming at its true beginnings, when gameplay was the most basic thing around, and we loved it. Pong, Asteroids, Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Galaga, and we could go on for a while. These titles, whether you played them on consoles or arcade machines, were the embodiment of what games were at that point in time: simple, effective, and fun.

Was there “stress” involved with playing them? Not really. Not unless you were going for a high score or were trying to do your personal best in the game. Most people didn’t care about that at that time, though. Many just wanted to “spend a quarter” and take a break with some games before having to go “back to real life.”

Fast forward to now, and “cozy games” do just that, but with a whole other level of graphics and gameplay. While “hardcore gaming” might be what many try to “make money from,” casual gamers aren’t to be scoffed at. People like to have fun; it’s just a matter of how they do it. Look at the popularity of the Nintendo Wii and how it used motion controls to bring everyone together through some of its main games.

Those gamers are still out there, and there are people, arguably now more than ever, who just want to “have fun” for a little while before having to go back to their daily lives, and that’s what cozy games are all about. They’re titles that let you destress for a bit and not have to worry about getting “fully invested” like many hardcore titles do, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Cozy games also tap into something else that can’t be ignored…

Reason #2 – Cozy Games Have A Game Loop That Is Both Relaxing And Fun

There are plenty of people who will say that “gaming is relaxing,” and it is! However, depending on the game you’re playing, “relaxing” isn’t what you’re feeling moment-to-moment. Think about certain FPS titles, or even RPGs, where you’re trying to grind to get leveled up. In contrast, “cozy games” offer something that is simple, fun, and can truly get you into a “relaxing state” because you know that even if you make a small mistake, it’s not the end of the world, unlike with certain other video games and genres you can think of.

A perfect example of this is the Animal Crossing franchise. It was first made on the Nintendo GameCube, and by the time the Nintendo Switch entry came out, it had evolved many times over. New Leaf and New Horizons are arguably the ultimate examples of “cozy games” because they are titles that you can jump in and play for years and never feel like you’re doing something repetitive, because you WANT to see what happens with each new day in your own personal village or island.

If you don’t believe us, take a look at the time period when the Switch entry emerged: the global pandemic. Before that event, Animal Crossing had sold well, but it wasn’t the biggest seller among Nintendo’s prized IPs. However, thanks to the pandemic, people were trapped inside with nothing to do, and video games became their outlet. New Horizons offered something deep, creative, and fun to play. You got to have your own island, and then could craft it however you wanted! Then, if you wanted to change something, you could!

Players had the time of their lives going into the game, crafting their islands to their heart’s desires, and then posting pictures online so others could see what they made. Add in seasonal content, being able to go to other people’s islands, and the endless wealth of things you could do on your island, and people found they absolutely had to have this title.

The title has sold nearly 50 million copies, which is insane to think about, but also proves the power of “cozy gaming.”

Reason #3 – Cozy Games Come In All Shapes and Sizes

One of the most important things about video games is the diverse number of genres that they can find themselves a part of. All it takes is a creator willing to make something special, and they’ll find the “right place” for them.

The irony with “cozy games” is that you might think it’s all farming simulators and “alternate life” games, but that’s not always true. Sometimes, cozy games can go to realms and places you never expect. An excellent, and hilarious, example of that is Powerwash Simulator.

Yep. For real. This title is exactly what it sounds like. You’re given a powerwash tool and asked to clean up all sorts of things around your neighborhood and beyond. It’s simple, weird, and yet, it became a best-selling title. Who knew?

There’s also a set of games set around a coffee shop within a fantasy world. Your role as a barista is to talk with the customers at your shop and ensure they get the perfect cup of coffee that suits their tastes and needs. The depth has surprised people constantly, further proving the power of these games.

If that’s not enough for you, then you might want to try something like Spiritfarer, where you play a young girl who must help spirits cross over to the next plane in life. The gameplay is simple, but the cast of characters makes it a fun, emotional journey that you’ll get heavily invested in.

Or, if you want to do those farming simulators endlessly, you have plenty of options, not the least of which is the one and only Stardew Valley, one of the most popular games in history.

So, as you can see, “cozy games” might “paint a certain picture” in your head, but it’s a lot more than you think it is, and it connects a lot of people to gaming. Thus, it’s something to appreciate.