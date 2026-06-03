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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Releasing February 12, 2027 On All Platforms – Including Switch 2

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A nice little surprise for Switch 2 owners.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is officially coming this February, but there’s another surprise.

Amazon and Embracer have revealed that the game is now also coming to the Switch 2, alongside PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. That may not be what non-Switch 2 owners wanted to hear, but this delay may have been coming whether this extra port existed or not.

It is releasing on all platforms on February 12, 2027, and the game is up for pre-orders now. The State of Play also featured Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis’ first gameplay trailer, which you can watch below.

And since we know that this title is a remake of the first Tomb Raider, the puzzle solving, enemy animals, dual pistol gameplay, and other classic tropes return.

The trailer also demonstrates how the Peruvian ruins were reimagined in Unreal 5, and thankfully, the gameplay seems to also be getting the modern QOL treatment too.

You can watch the State of Play trailer below.

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