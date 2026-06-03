Phantom Blade Zero Delayed To October; Still Coming To PS5 and PC Only

S-GAME is facing a touchy situation after what should be a cause for celebration.

Phantom Blade Zero was just featured in the latest State of Play. However, shortly after the event, they made this announcement on Twitter:

As many of you just saw in today’s State of Play, pre-orders for Phantom Blade Zero will open this summer!

At the same time, I want to share another update: Phantom Blade Zero will now launch on October 29, 2026, moved from its previous date of September 9, 2026.

Soulframe apologized profusely for the delay and promised the game will be in its best form at launch. But the studio immediately faced criticism from somewhere else. Xbox gamers are angry that S-GAME made no announcements about an Xbox version.

For those who may not remember, S-GAME faced controversy over fake news that they disparaged Xbox two years ago. S-GAME apologized to Xbox fans then and clarified there is no exclusivity deal with Sony.

S-GAME continuing to be silent about other ports is a bad look now, with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis adding a Switch 2 port with a longer delay. They’ll just have to address this too.