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Ubisoft Finally Reveals Rayman Legends Retold – And Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition

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These rereleases may decide Rayman’s future.

Ubisoft has finally revealed their new Rayman games.

The big title is Rayman Legends Retold, a remake of Rayman Legends. The game has new 3D graphics and 2.5 D gameplay, new story cinematics, new stages and more.

Every edition of the game will also come with Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition, which is a 2D remaster raising performance to 4K 60 FPS.

Rayman Legends Retold was revealed in the State of Play, but it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC. Both games are releasing this October 1, 2026.

One of the game’s leakers claims that Ubisoft will decide to go forward with Rayman 4 dependent on how well these Rayman rereleases will do. While we can’t confirm if this is accurate, if you’re a huge Rayman fan, it’s something to consider for these rereleases.

It wasn’t that long ago that we weren’t sure if Rayman even had a future, so this may not be something fans can take for granted.

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