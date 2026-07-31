“No Battle Pass, No Bullshit” – Gears Of War: E-Day Goes Old School On Customization Items

The Coalition is bucking that ubiquitous industry trend everyone expected to see in Gears of War: E-Day.

In a recent preview, they said this:

Remember the good ol’ days when you bought a game and you could unlock all the customization items just by playing because you already bought the game? Us too! So, when it comes to growing your own collection of customization items in E-Day, we’ve taken a more old-school inspired approach.

Nearly every single item in Gears of War: E-Day can be earned by simply playing the game. That means no battle pass, no tour of duty, no gimmicks, no bullshit.

Cosmetics and items can be earned directly in-game, by earning medals and finishing challenges and achievements. There are also some items that have to be purchased, but only using in-game currency that cannot be acquired with real money.

There are only a few exceptions for paid cosmetics; charity bundles, the items in the Premium Edition, and brand partnerships, such as the Metallica-themed weapon skin set.

It’s a decision that’s going to look incredibly favorable, weeks after Marathon‘s monetization disappointed its players.