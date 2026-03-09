Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Bungie Promises Changes And In-Game Refunds After Players Denounce Marathon’s Monetization

by

This seems like a self sabotaging move.

Marathon’s launch has come and gone, and Bungie is moving fast to address its biggest criticisms.

As explained by IGN, while Sony priced the game at $ 40, it still launched with heavy monetization. Bungie pulled through on their promise to only sell cosmetics, but it still turned out too aggressive.

Bungie sells cosmetic packs at $ 15, and runner skins for $ 12 in Lux, Marathon’s in-game currency. But the biggest issue is how Sony sold Lux.

You can buy Lux in increments of $ 10 and $ 5, but you can’t get an exact $ 12 for a skin. So players are expected to accept overpaying for items.

In their latest update on Twitter, Bungie promised immediate changes to monetization. Moving forward, $ 10 will get you enough Lux to buy a skin. They’ll also credit a surplus of 20 Lux to players who already bought $ 10 Lux microtransactions.

Bungie also promises to increase items like med cabinets and starting ammo, but it’s amazing that Sony went this hard on monetization on a game that’s already in such a precarious, controversial position.

Recent Videos

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
Category: Tag: , , , , ,