Bungie Promises Changes And In-Game Refunds After Players Denounce Marathon’s Monetization

This seems like a self sabotaging move.

Marathon’s launch has come and gone, and Bungie is moving fast to address its biggest criticisms.

As explained by IGN, while Sony priced the game at $ 40, it still launched with heavy monetization. Bungie pulled through on their promise to only sell cosmetics, but it still turned out too aggressive.

Bungie sells cosmetic packs at $ 15, and runner skins for $ 12 in Lux, Marathon’s in-game currency. But the biggest issue is how Sony sold Lux.

You can buy Lux in increments of $ 10 and $ 5, but you can’t get an exact $ 12 for a skin. So players are expected to accept overpaying for items.

In their latest update on Twitter, Bungie promised immediate changes to monetization. Moving forward, $ 10 will get you enough Lux to buy a skin. They’ll also credit a surplus of 20 Lux to players who already bought $ 10 Lux microtransactions.

Bungie also promises to increase items like med cabinets and starting ammo, but it’s amazing that Sony went this hard on monetization on a game that’s already in such a precarious, controversial position.