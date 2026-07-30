Capcom Gives Us Our First Look At The Street Fighter Movie’s Blanka

The beard is one thing, but where are his canines?

Capcom and Legendary Pictures have shared another preview for the Street Fighter Movie.

This time, the clip shows Ryu in an orange jumpsuit, forced by M. Bison to face Blanka. It’s a very short clip, but one that immediately answers everyone’s questions about his movie portrayal.

When we first received the vibe check trailer last April, we saw that they calibrated this film away from trying to be too serious, but still having a real story. More importantly, fans saw that they were going to be happy with the actors playing Ryu, Ken, and Chun Li, but there were still questions.

Blanka is being played by Jason Momoa, fresh off playing Lobo in this year’s Supergirl. There’s warranted doubts that Jason could play the mutant Brazilian, or if he was the right actor for the role.

This short clip shows us that his Blanka is lethal, but also has a sense of humor. We’re not entirely sold on the beard, but we could see it work, if he still has his canine teeth.

You can watch the preview below and decide for yourself.