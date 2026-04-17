Street Fighter Movie’s Latest Trailer Finally Gives Us That Vibe Check We Wanted

It still won’t be canon to the video games and that’ll be just fine.

It’s been a while since we’ve reported on the Street Fighter Movie, but Capcom and Legendary Pictures are finally getting some proper hype going.

With their latest trailer, we’ve finally gotten a vibe check for not only what the story will be, but how it characterizes everyone, and just gives us a taste of what it will be like.

They share this plot summary:

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury.

But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

The trailer also delivers on the action, as we see Ryu and Ken throw down, Ken taking on Balrog and Zangief, and a small taste of Chun Li’s fight with Vega.

The Street Fighter Movie releases on October 16, 2026. You can watch the latest trailer below.