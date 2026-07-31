PlayStation Is Not Seeing “Any Impact To Our Business” For Cancelling Physical Games – Just Before #PSBlackout Starts

Sony has made assurances to their own investors, but this may not go over well with their own customers.

As we just reported, Sony CFO Lin Tao spoke about their decision to stop making physical PlayStation games in their latest earnings call. While she claimed they understood their community’s emotions, she sang a different tune when asked if it has affected their business.

Lin said this:

At this point in time, we are not seeing any impact on our business. But going forward, about the content sales, a large part is already digitized. And therefore as a result the discontinuation of discs, we don’t see that there will be any negative impact on our business. However, as I already said, the users, the players have attachments and we have to think about how to respond to those feedbacks.

Lin says this just as their fans are planning a boycott. As organized by Twitter user DoesItPlay, the #PSBlackout will run from August 23 to August 30, with pledges to no logins, play session, or purchases. While some questioned its chances of success, Sony themselves are pointing out how urgent it is for consumers to fight for their rights.