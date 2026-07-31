Super Mario Sunshine And Two Unreleased Virtual Boy Games Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has dropped two megaton announcements for Switch Online + Expansion Pack’s Nintendo Classics line.

This coming August 4, Nintendo is adding two previously unreleased games to the Virtual Boy library. D-Hopper, also known as Dragon Hopper, is a top-down platformer where you can jump up or fall down across multiple floors to explore multiple level mazes.

Zero Racers, on the other hand, is an F-Zero game where the vehicles race in large sprawling 3D tunnels. Unlike other F-Zero games, however, Zero Racers depicts the vehicles and racing courses with wireframe graphics, reminiscent of earlier vector graphics games like Atari’s Battlezone.

And then, Super Mario Sunshine will be added to the GameCube library this August 13. This version is expected to be more accurate to the original version than the version found in 2020’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It will definitely carry over the analog trigger controls that you can use on the Switch Online GameCube controller, or an original GameCube controller with a corresponding adapter.

You can watch the latest trailer for the Nintendo Classics Virtual Boy below.