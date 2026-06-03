God Of War Laufey Officially Revealed

Death is not the end for Faye too.

PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio have officially revealed God of Way Laufey.

As rumored last March, the game is a spinoff directed by Cory Barlog. Sony showcased the first twenty minutes of the game to cap off the State of Play.

God of Way Laufey starts off with Faye waking up after her death and finding herself in the Everywhen, where gods of multiple mythologies originate and return to for their afterlife. She also runs into Sekhmet and Begtse, the war gods of Egypt and Tibet/Mongolia, respectively.

The first sneak peek also gave us an immediate view of Faye’s combat, which is decidedly more Bayonetta than Kratos. We don’t know yet if Faye will also have to go around solving puzzles, or if Santa Monica is going with a completely different game design.

Sony assembled a Hollywood worthy cast, including Deborah Ann Woll reprising her role as Faye, and Jack Quaid playing a snarky gelatinous cube named Phranque. But you can learn more by watching the full gameplay video below.