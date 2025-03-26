Roblox Fisch Rod Of Time Guide

If you’ve played Roblox Fisch over the last however long, you know that it’s a game that rewards not just patience but the ability to get certain things to improve your overall experience. We’ve done a few guides in the past that have helped you get special shoes so that you can move around the world faster, and we’ve also helped you get some “big catches” that were added to the title. However, if you’re hoping to get some good luck with your catches, you need the right fishing rod, and the Rod of Time is one that might just be of interest to you on that front.

One of the big benefits to the Rod of Time is that, unlike the boots we just mentioned, it’s not one that requires a massive quest to get done. Instead, all you have to do is get the ingredients for it and make it. Simple as that.

Creating The Rod of Time In Roblox Fisch

So, how simple is it to get the Rod of Time? It’s actually a lot simpler than you might think. You might have expected us to break down you going to numerous areas to get the proper items to forge it, right? Except everything you need to make this fishing rod is in the AFK Rewards section in Moosewood. This mine has all you need, and you just need to wait a bit to get the RNG luck to nab the items to make the creation.

More specifically, you need to get one Timeless Threading, one Mythical Essence, one Sand of Time, one 1000-Year-Old Wood, and one Ethereal Glass.

It’ll take a little time, depending on your luck, but once you have everything, you merely need to exit the mine, go to the projection of the Rod of Time, and then make it. Simple as that.

Now, to be clear, this isn’t a rod that has the best stats or anything, but it’s a good fishing rod that can help you when you need to get items. It’s not OP, but it’s very much worthy of your time. Plus, we know some of you are completionists, which means that you’ll want to get everything just to say you have everything.

If anything, get the Rod of Time and then take it out for some fishing expeditions and see just how well it does in your capable hands. If it doesn’t work out? Then just use another fishing rod.