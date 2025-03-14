Roblox’s Fisch Glimmersuit Boots Guide

We’ve talked a bit about Roblox’s Fisch in the past, mainly because it’s gotten some updates recently that have expanded what you can get in the fishy world, including some whales and other interesting creatures. Of course, to get around, you need to have the right gear, especially if you want to get around quickly so you can get all of the catches you desire. However, as many gamers have noted, walking on regular land isn’t exactly quick. Wouldn’t it be great if there were an item that would help you speed up on the ground? Luckily, our guide will help you get the wondrous Glimmersuit Boots!

These boots were made by Dr. Crookspine, whom you can see above, and he has the quest you need to complete so you can get said boots!

What To Get To Make The Glimmersuit Boots

So, what does the “good doctor” need from you? First, you’ll need to talk to the doctor on his island. It’s not hard to find and he personally is on the second floor. He’ll tell you that he needs one pair of boots, one thing of rocket fuel, and then a speed core. You get that for him and the boots are yours.

Where Do You Get The Items For The Glimmersuit Boots?

You might think that the boots are the “easiest item to get,” but you’d be wrong. Roblox’s Fisch is anything but “typical” in certain matters, and boots can only be found by fishing and hoping you’ll catch them. Seriously, you can find them at any point in the game’s ocean, which obviously makes it a hassle to get when you’re actually LOOKING to get them. There are a few things to help boost your chances, though.

Weird Algae Bait is useful, and there are multiple in-game events or items that you can use to boost your Luck stat to help you get them.

Next, go after the rocket fuel, which is easier to get because you can find it in the Mushgrove Swamp. Weird Algae Bait is also useful here, and you’ll know when you’ve got it on the hook.

Finally, for the speed core, you’ll head to Sunstone Island. A simple trick to get this item is to use the “Rod of the Forgotten Fang.” If you’re able to make three “perfect catches” with it, the speed core will easily come to you.

With all three items in hand, give them to the “good doctor,” and the boots are yours! Enjoy the speed boost!