Roblox’s Cartoon Network Game On Title Gets Big Update

The possibilities in the Roblox universe are practically endless, which is why various brands have either dabbled in it or straight-up immersed themselves in it in various ways. Sometimes, it’s just putting in a mini-world where they can see a certain business and “participate” in what it offers, like with Chipotle or H&R Block. Other times, they want to create massive gaming experiences to help younger players get inspired to play these games in the real world, like what the PGA Tour did recently. Then, there’s Roblox’s Cartoon Network Game On World, which is all about interacting with famous Cartoon Network characters in fun settings.

One could argue that this is one of the biggest brands that the game has gotten, especially with all the characters that are already in the place. However, things have gotten a bit of an upgrade in the best way, as Roblox’s Cartoon Network Game On has an all-new mode that you can play. Said mode is a ‘tycoon’ option where you can build a theme park based on the beloved franchises of Cartoon Network.

As noted by License Global, players will be able to make the theme park of their dreams while working hard to ensure that the land they want to build on is cleared of anything that might interfere with what they want to place there. Multiple franchises are available for representation within this park, with others being added in later via further updates.

Monika Oomen, a key exec at Cartoon Network, had this to say about the update.

“We are thrilled to introduce the tycoon mode to ‘Cartoon Network Game On! This update not only enhances the gameplay experience but also allows kids to engage with their favorite Cartoon Network characters in a whole new way. By enabling players to build and manage their own theme parks, we are fostering creativity and strategic thinking. This is an important step in our mission to create immersive and interactive experiences that resonate with our young audience.”

It’s a big move, and one that could bring even more attention to this game world. In the future, players will not only be able to set the music that is playing in their theme parks as they go around and enjoy them, but they can give tours of the park to the actual Cartoon Network characters!

If other brands were to attempt this level of brand integration, one might wonder how much larger this universe could become.