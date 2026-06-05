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Steam Machine and Steam Frame Are Releasing This Summer 2026

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Valve may have secured their component supplies.

Valve just confirmed that Steam Machine and Steam Frame are releasing this summer.

They just shared an update on their new Verified program for both gaming hardware. At the end of that update, Valve said this:

We’re excited for players to try your titles on the new Steam hardware once they launch this summer. Please let us know if you have any questions or feedback.

At the end of April, Bradley Lynch revealed from his sources that Valve’s pricing targets for Steam Machine and Steam Frame have ‘skyrocketed.’

And then last week, Valve raised prices on their restocked Steam Deck OLED handhelds to $ 200 to $ 300 higher.

It seems almost certain that both the Steam Machine and Steam Frame will be more expensive than they originally intended. But the summer release may have been decided after they were able to secure stocks for their components.

It won’t be long before we find out how much Valve’s new hardware will cost, and for gamers to decide if they will get them.

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