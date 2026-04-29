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Rumor: Valve’s Internal Pricing Targets For The New Steam Machine Have “Skyrocketed”

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We can only hope for the best here.

Valve may not be able to sell as many Steam Machines as they can for their Steam Controller.

Brad Lynch, who works for VR company EOZ and shares Valve news on the side, revealed this news on Twitter:

Valve confirmed to Polygon that they are releasing the Steam Controller earlier due to RAM sourcing issues for their other products

I’ve been told some Valve Internal pricing targets they had before AND after RAM skyrocketed

Machine is affected the most. Frame is not as bad

Valve just announced that they’re releasing the Steam Controller next month for $ 99. While the price can be justified by the controller’s features, it’s already above the average price of 1st party game controllers.

We should not have to explain Valve’s issues with component supplies for their Steam Machine. And it’s hard not to feel bad for Valve here.

Even as consumers have no obligation to accept whatever steep prices Valve places on the Steam Machine, we can all understand that they don’t have full control over it. We can only hope it doesn’t breach the $ 1000 price point.

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